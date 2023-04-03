UP Board Follows NCERT's Lead To Drop Chapters on Mughal Empire From Textbooks

Why it matters: There are 22,000 schools affliated with the UP state board, as per its website, indicating that this decision concerns a significant number of students.

Last year, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) made changes in the syllabi of classes 6 through 12 as part of its 'rationalisation process'.

Yes, but: A few historians and educators questioned the NCERT's move, even claiming that the changes were made because they are "convenient for the ruling party."