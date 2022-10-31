Patriarchal, Unscientific: SC Reiterates Two-Finger Test Ban for Rape Survivors

The Supreme Court on Monday, 31 October, reiterated the ban on the "two-finger test" in rape cases, warning that persons using such tests will be deemed guilty of misconduct.

Observing that the test was based on a patriarchal mindset that assumed that sexually active women could not be raped, the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli regretted that such a method of examination was being used even today.