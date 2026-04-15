BJP’s 'Himanta in Bihar': Can Samrat Choudhary Shine in Shadow of Nitish Kumar?

Exactly five months after winning a fresh mandate, Nitish Kumar, on 14 April, handed over his resignation to Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Samrat Choudhary, who sat alongside Kumar at the Raj Bhavan, was elected leader of the legislative party, as well as that of the NDA in Bihar in a quick succession of events.

The script—written on the day of the Bihar Assembly poll verdict on 14 November 2025—seems to have played out seamlessly. The BJP, with 89 MLAs and a nearly decimated Opposition in Bihar, achieved an astounding victory, checkmating arguably the most maverick politician of India by catching hold of his jugular vein—ie, Kumar's ability to forge strategic alliances that allowed him to remain Chief Minister over the years.