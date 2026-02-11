To Kill and Maim: How Extrajudicial Shootouts Became State Policy in Yogi's UP

The Adityanath “encounter” blitzkrieg is also characterised by its conspicuously targeted nature. Such extrajudicial killings would be grave enough if the intention was just to “control crime” or militancy. But the experience in UP is that it is mainly Muslims and lower-caste men who are picked up and killed or maimed with impunity by police.

The victims that the police target are most often petty and not dangerous criminals. The police overwhelmingly earmark for these shootings, particular communities that the regime ideologically stereotypes and stigmatises, namely Muslims and some “lower” castes.

Quite early, it became clear that this campaign of extrajudicial shootings by the UP police intended to target particular religious and caste groups. In February 2018, The Wire investigated 14 “encounter killings”, and found that 13 of those killed were Muslims.

An investigation by News Links (with a grant from the Pulitzer Center) of 10 of these cases revealed that a majority of victims killed by police were from marginalised classes, lived in poverty, and hailed from religious minority communities, especially Muslims. They “had to deal with a broken legal system that seldom operates in their interests. They also faced tremendous police intimidation and failed to find quality legal aid because so many of them were unaware of their rights, leaving them without meaningful recourse.”

People’s Democracy, the official mouthpiece of the CPI(M), writes, “In UP, especially in the western region, a series of encounters started in which a majority of those killed belonged to either Muslim, Dalit, and other backward classes. The truth is that criminals with petty crimes were targeted and their encounters were planned. In a few cases, criminals who were lodged in jail were brought out and then killed by the police. A retired police official said that Adityanath had set targets for policemen on killing such people… Among those killed, 70 percent were Muslims, 15-20 percent Dalits, and the rest from other backward classes.”

It reports: “Most of the people who have been killed are from poor backgrounds and mainly were workers. In majority of the cases, they had been in jail on petty crimes and the police used that record to declare them as history-sheeters about which even their family was not aware of. Then a reward on their head was declared without even the person who was killed knowing that. The houses that were visited did not look like those of ‘ransom getters’. A few of the families are on the verge of starvation… Those who have been killed in these encounters are mostly from Muslim, Dalit and other backward communities. Even the copy of FIRs and postmortem reports have not been given to the families. While doing the last rites and bathing the bodies, the families realised that almost all of them were captured, tortured, and shot from close range…”