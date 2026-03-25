Why Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar is Still the Bihar CM

A week has now passed since the election of Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha. But he still seems to be the CM of Bihar, unveiling projects across districts during the yatras. The marches may seem like his farewell outreach to the people, but he has not held back from pulling political punches. This can only be read as his not-so-subtle message to the BJP top brass that he’s still among his people, his popularity intact.

Upon his election to the Rajya Sabha, Nitish should have immediately resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council. At least, this must be how BJP leaders wished it.

Technically, he should quit the membership by the end of this month to abide by the 14-day deadline to do so after election to the Rajya Sabha, which came on 17 March.

Unless he quits the MLC position, however, Nitish will hold the ace to spring a surprise. By not rushing to quit his membership, the leader has also sent out the message that the final script has not yet been written.