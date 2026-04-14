Women’s Quota Push Leaves Opposition Cornered

The Opposition’s response so far has been to seek postponement of the session till after 29 April, when polling ends in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. It has also called for an all party meeting to discuss the issues at stake instead of rushing the process without wider consultations.

In fact, many in the Opposition are suspicious about the timing of the session. The dates 16-18 April will disrupt campaign schedules in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and make it difficult for TMC and DMK MPs to attend in full strength. A TMC leader express worries that their party will hesitate to pull out all its 42 MPs (TMC strength in both Houses) at the peak of electioneering to attend the special session.

The Opposition’s mistrust of the government’s motives is not entirely unfounded. The amendments to fast forward implementation of the Women’s Bill and start the delimitation process are constitutional amendments. This means two-thirds of the members of each House have to be present and voting.

While the government probably has sufficient numbers to get the amendments cleared in the Rajya Sabha, it’s a different story in the Lok Sabha. For the Lower House to approve the amendments, the government needs support from the Opposition. If TMC and DMK MPs are unable to attend because of election commitments, the numbers become easier for the government to manage.

The Congress Working Committee has already decided to oppose the bills, not just because of the surreptitious manner in which the contentious issue of delimitation is being handled, but also because there is no clarity from the government on whether the ongoing census will include a caste headcount as promised by the government before last year’s Bihar polls. Caste census is a pet issue for Rahul Gandhi and he is determined to stir up a storm in Parliament on this.

However, the Opposition can only spoil the government’s party if it is present in full strength, particularly in the Lok Sabha, where its numbers will matter. The Congress has called a meeting of opposition parties on 15 April. Can it prevail on friends and allies to block the government move?

(Arati R Jerath is a Delhi-based senior journalist. She tweets @AratiJ. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)