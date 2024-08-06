Sheikh Hasina Entered Politics as a Symbol of Hope. She Now Exits as an Autocrat

It was 1996.

In the grassy park next to Dhaka's Sheraton Hotel where I was staying, a frail, old man approached me, looked around furtively, and whispered in Bengali, "Please do vote for the Boat."

The man asking me to stamp on the ballot paper for Sheikh Hasina's Awami League did not know I was not a local citizen but an Indian covering the landmark elections in Bangladesh that ended the controversial five-year rule by Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, the widow of a military dictator who had, for all practical purpose, served as an extension of the real military rule that preceded her reign.