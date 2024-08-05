The Revolution Next Door: In Bangladesh, the Students Have Won

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and fled Dhaka. The Bangladeshi Army has announced that a new interim government will be formed today. Hasina has been ousted by a students’ movement which demanded the cancellation of quotas in government jobs but quickly transformed into a public uprising.

The uprising was fueled by more than 300 people who were killed in the protests which began on 1 July. The death toll, the highest in Bangladesh since its Liberation War in 1971, resulted in the issue of quotas in government jobs being sidelined after the Bangladesh Supreme Court scrapped most of the quotas on 22 July.