Bangladesh Has Not Witnessed a Bloodletting of This Magnitude Since the 1971 War

The students’ agitation in Bangladesh has seen the loss of too many young lives in too short a period and is no longer merely a movement for quota reform in government jobs.

It goes much deeper than that, with protesting students raising the core question of the government’s legitimacy and absence of democracy in the country. They’ve shifted their stance from demanding quota reform to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Under her watch, over 200 people have lost their lives – 32 of them below 18 years of age.

Things have gone too far, with the general citizens of Bangladesh fearing an impasse – where scores are settled on the streets instead of at a dialogue table.