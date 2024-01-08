Bangladesh Election: A New Lease of Life for Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League

As the results of the 12th general election emerged overnight after an eight-hour ballot exercise in over 42,000 voting centres across Bangladesh, the country’s four-time prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, must have been casually waiting to take up the same job for the next five years.

The election results, for a 119 million voters in a country of 170 million, were seen as a fait accompli.

With the country’s main opposition party — Begum Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) — choosing not to participate in what it dubbed a 'dummy election', everyone knew that the result was a foregone conclusion.

And that is what happened. The ruling Awami League (AL) emerged victorious.