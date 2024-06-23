Arvind Kejriwal: Raising Questions on Bail Jurisprudence for Sitting Ministers

None could have foretold that on 21 March this year, an unprecedented event would unfold: the arrest of a sitting chief minister (CM).

The illustrious chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, found himself ensnared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his very residence on this fateful day, entangled in the web of the alleged Delhi liquor policy scandal. This dramatic turn of events transpired mere hours after the Delhi High Court denied him interim relief from any coercive measures by the ED.

Subsequently, his petitions challenging the arrest met with rejection both in the Trial Court and the Delhi High Court. However, a glimmer of reprieve emerged as the Supreme Court granted him interim relief for elections. Following this, Kejriwal, adhering to legal decorum, surrendered and sought regular bail.