Generative AI Needs To Be Explainable, Accurate, and Accountable: Here’s Why

As AI technology advances and further integrates into our daily lives, there is a need to address existing regulatory lacunae and adopt a sustainable approach towards regulating it.

Recently, while assuming the chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar highlighted that India is working to modernise its cyber laws framework to utilise the power of AI for citizens and global consumers while ensuring adequate safeguards to prevent misuse and user harm.

Currently, generative AI services touch upon established laws such as the IT Act of 2000, the Indian Copyright Act of 1957, and the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill of 2022.