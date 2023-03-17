Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Tool Called Copilot: Here's What To Ask It

After months of Microsoft teasing that its ChatGPT-like AI would be integrated with its Office Suite of apps, we finally got a look at how that would work at the tech giant's virtual event on Thursday, 16 March.

Meet Copilot: It's a new tool that has been designed to combine large language models (like ChatGPT) with business data and Microsoft 365 apps.

Copilot will be embedded in Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, etc

Trial run: Wondering when you can take Copilot for a spin? Well, that's currently not possible.