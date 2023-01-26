We Asked ChatGPT To Write Republic Day 2023 Speeches As Gandhi, Ambedkar & Nehru
Here are the full speeches generated by the AI chatbot.
American writer Dale Carnegie, who literally wrote the book on public speaking, once said: "There are always three speeches, for every one you actually gave. The one you practiced, the one you gave, and the one you wish you gave."
But in 2023, there's possibly a fourth type – the speech that's been penned by an AI chatbot, specifically ChatGPT.
Since its launch in November last year, ChatGPT has managed to dazzle some while disappointing others. The tasks that it can carry out are sophisticated in nature. At the same time, the AI tool is not without blindspots.
However, with India celebrating its 74th Republic Day, we had a unique proposition for ChatGPT: How would Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, and other key figures who shaped the country address Indians on 26 January 2023? These are the AI-generated responses we got.
For the record, ChatGPT's responses were accompanied with a disclaimer that stated "It's important to remember that this is a fictional speech that I have created based on ______'s principles and beliefs, it does not represent any real speech or view of ______."
1. Mahatma Gandhi
The Quint's prompt: Imagine a speech as Mahatma Gandhi on 26 January 2023.
ChatGPT's Response
Here's ChatGPT's full response:
I can imagine a speech by Mahatma Gandhi on India's 74th Republic Day, based on his principles and beliefs. The speech would be something like this:
"My dear fellow citizens,
On this 74th Republic Day of our beloved India, I stand before you with a heavy heart. I see a nation that is divided, a nation where hatred and intolerance have replaced love and compassion. I see a nation where the poor are getting poorer and the rich are getting richer. I see a nation where the powerful trample on the rights of the weak.
But I also see a nation of great potential. A nation of diverse cultures and religions, united by a shared love for our motherland. A nation that has the power to lead the world in the path of nonviolence and peace.
My dear friends, we must remember that true independence is not just about throwing off the yoke of foreign rule, but also about throwing off the yoke of poverty, inequality, and injustice. We must remember that true freedom is not just about being able to vote and speak our minds, but also about being able to live with dignity and respect.
We must remember that true unity is not just about living together in the same geographical boundaries, but also about living together in the same spirit of love and compassion.
My dear friends, let us pledge to work together to build a nation that is truly free, truly independent, and truly united. Let us pledge to work together to build a nation that is truly just, truly peaceful, and truly prosperous.
Let us pledge to work together to build a nation that is truly worthy of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the dreams of our founding fathers.
Jai Hind!"
It's important to remember that this is a fictional speech that I have created based on Mahatma Gandhi's principles and beliefs, it does not represent any real speech or view of Mahatma Gandhi.
Our Takeaways
At the outset, ChatGPT’s speech as Mahatma Gandhi may seem generic but it hits the right notes. For instance, the speech contains keywords closely associated with Gandhi such as non-violence and peace.
Did you spot its blunder though? Towards the end, there’s a line that refers to “our founding fathers,” something the Father of the Nation likely wouldn’t say.Expand
2. Jawaharlal Nehru
The Quint's prompt: Give me a fictional speech as Jawaharlal Nehru on India’s 74th Republic Day.
ChatGPT's Response
Here's ChatGPT's full response:
"My dear fellow Indians,
As we gather here today on the 74th Republic Day of our great nation, I am filled with a sense of pride and gratitude for all that we have accomplished together. Our struggle for independence was long and difficult, but through the sacrifices and determination of our people, we have emerged as a republic that is a shining example of democracy and pluralism to the world.
But let us not forget that our journey to this point has not been easy. We have faced many challenges, and we will continue to face them in the future. But it is through the strength and resilience of our people that we have been able to overcome these challenges and continue to move forward.
As we celebrate this milestone, let us remember the sacrifices of those who came before us - the freedom fighters who gave their lives for the cause of independence. Let us also remember the challenges we still face today, such as poverty, inequality, and discrimination. But let us not despair.
Let us instead renew our commitment to the principles of secularism, democracy and socialism that have guided us thus far. Let us work together to build a society that is truly inclusive, where every person, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to live a life of dignity and fulfillment.
We must continue to strive for a society where everyone has equal opportunities and can live a life of self-respect and self-reliance. We must continue to fight against poverty, discrimination, and inequality. We must continue to build a nation where everyone can live in harmony and peace.
As we celebrate this day, let us remember that our republic is not just about a political system, it's about the people, the citizens, who are the backbone of this nation. Let us continue to strive for the building of a modern and progressive nation, that is truly free, truly just, and truly united.
Jai Hind!"
Our Takeaways
The AI-generated version of Nehru's speech does seem to capture his statesmanship in tone, and there is a reference to India's pluralism which was celebrated by the country's first prime minister.
On the other hand, parts of the speech could've been said by anybody.Expand
3. Dr BR Ambedkar
The Quint's prompt: Write a speech as BR Ambedkar on India completing 73 years as a Republic
ChatGPT's Response
Here's ChatGPT's full response:
"My dear fellow Indians,
Today, on this day of January 26th, 2023, we celebrate 73 years of India as a republic. A republic built on the foundations of freedom, justice, and equality for all. A republic that stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when a people come together with a common purpose.
But let us not forget that the journey to this point has not been an easy one. We have faced many challenges, and we will continue to face them in the future. But it is through the strength and resilience of our people that we have been able to overcome these challenges and continue to move forward.
As we celebrate this milestone, let us remember the sacrifices of those who came before us - the freedom fighters who gave their lives for the cause of independence. Let us also remember the challenges we still face today, such as poverty, inequality, and discrimination.
But let us not forget the struggles of the marginalized communities, the Dalits, the Adivasis, and the minorities who still face discrimination, social and economic inequality and injustice. Let us pledge to work towards creating a society that truly represents the idea of justice and equality for all.
As the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, I can assure you that the principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity are the cornerstone of our republic. Let us work towards creating a society where these principles are not just words on paper but are truly reflected in the lives of every citizen.
Let us continue to strive for a society where everyone has equal opportunities and can live a life of self-respect and self-reliance. Let us work towards creating a society where everyone can live in harmony and peace.
Let us continue to strive for the building of a modern and progressive nation, that is truly free, truly just, and truly united.
Jai Bhim"
Our Takeaways
Ambedkar's speech, as imagined by ChatGPT, makes a direct reference to "the struggles of marginalised communities, the Dalits, the Adivasis..."
Another subtlety that has been picked by the AI chatbot is that Ambedkar's speech ends with 'Jai Bhim' whereas Nehru and Gandhi have signed off with a 'Jai Hind.'Expand
4. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
The prompts for Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Bhagat Singh have been rephrased to elicit a more specific response from ChatGPT. Hence, these prompts contain more context and keywords.
The Quint's prompt: Write a Republic Day speech as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 2023 based on these keywords: Democracy, Religion, Secularism, Constitution, Rights, Republic, Economy, Women, Intolerance
ChatGPT's Response
Here's ChatGPT's full response:
"My dear fellow Indians,
Today, on this day of January 26th, 2023, we celebrate another year of India as a republic. A republic founded on the principles of democracy, secularism and the rule of law. As we celebrate the 74th Republic Day of our great nation, let us remember the sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom and the principles that our republic stands for.
Democracy is the backbone of our republic. It is through the power of the people that we are able to govern ourselves and make our voices heard. But let us not forget that democracy is not just about casting our votes, it is also about the protection of the rights and freedoms of every citizen.
We must ensure that the rights of every citizen are protected, regardless of their religion, caste, or economic status. This is why we must continue to uphold the principles of secularism, ensuring that the state remains neutral and does not discriminate against any religion.
The Constitution of India is our guiding light, it is the foundation on which our republic is built. We must continue to uphold and protect the Constitution, as it is the only way to ensure that our democracy remains strong and our republic remains just.
We must also remember that the strength of our republic is measured by the strength of our economy. We must continue to work towards creating an economy that is inclusive and provides opportunities for all.
In recent times, we have seen a rise in intolerance, both in our society and in our politics. We must not let this poison our nation. We must continue to fight against intolerance and discrimination in all its forms.
As we celebrate this day, let us also remember the rights and status of women in our society. Women have played a vital role in the struggle for independence and continue to play a vital role in the building of our nation. We must work towards creating a society where women are treated with respect and have equal opportunities.
Let us renew our commitment to the principles that our republic stands for, democracy, secularism, the rule of law, and the protection of the rights and freedoms of every citizen.
Let us continue to work towards building a nation that is truly free, truly just, and truly united.
Jai Hind"
Our Takeaways
While Patel's speech has incorporated all the keywords from our prompt, there are several similarities in content when compared to the speeches that ChatGPT generated for Gandhi, Nehru, and Ambedkar.
Despite the keywords mentioned in the prompt being politically neutral, the section on "a rise in intolerance" may raise some eyebrows.Expand
5. Subhas Chandra Bose
The Quint's prompt: Subhas Chandra Bose, the founder of Azad Hind Fauj, has come back to life on 26 January 2023. Write a letter in Netaji’s style about India completing 73 years as a Republic.
ChatGPT's Response
Here's ChatGPT's full response:
My dear countrymen,
It gives me great pleasure to address you on this historic occasion, as we celebrate the 73rd Republic Day of our beloved motherland, India.
As the founder of Azad Hind Fauj, I have always held the belief that true freedom can only be achieved through sacrifice and struggle. And it is with a sense of pride and honor that I witness the progress and development of our great nation, 73 years after gaining Republic status.
However, as I look around, I am also aware of the challenges that still plague our country. The poverty, inequality, and corruption that continue to afflict our society are a stark reminder that our struggle for freedom and justice is far from over.
But my dear countrymen, let us not be disheartened. The spirit of sacrifice and struggle that has always defined our nation is still alive and well. Together, we can and will continue to work towards a truly free and just India.
As we celebrate this Republic Day, let us remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and renew our commitment to building a better India for all.
Jai Hind!
Subhas Chandra Bose
Our Takeaways
Netaji's speech written by ChatGPT shows that it is capable of weaving in the context that it is supplied with; for example, the bit about him being the "founder of Azad Hind Fauj."
Whether or not it is successful in mimicking the style of Netaji's writing is something that historians are better placed to answer.Expand
6. Bhagat Singh
The Quint's prompt: What would Bhagat Singh, a revolutionary in India’s freedom struggle, say about the country on Republic Day in 2023?
ChatGPT's Response
Here's ChatGPT's full response:
My dear fellow citizens of India,
As we gather to celebrate the 74th Republic Day of our great nation, I cannot help but reflect on the struggles and sacrifices that have brought us to this point. I, Bhagat Singh, a revolutionary in India's freedom struggle, stand before you today with a heavy heart.
As I look around, I see a country that is still plagued by poverty, inequality, and corruption. I see a nation where the rights of workers and peasants are still being trampled upon. I see a society where caste discrimination continues to divide us.
My dear friends, this is not the India that we fought for. This is not the India that we sacrificed our lives for. The India that we dreamed of was one where all citizens, regardless of their caste, class, or religion, would have the opportunity to live a life of dignity and freedom.
But my dear friends, let us not lose hope. The spirit of revolution that burned within me and my comrades still burns within the hearts of millions of Indians today. Together, we can and will continue the fight for a truly free and just India.
Let us use this Republic Day as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done. Let us not rest until all Indians have the opportunity to live a life of dignity and freedom.
Jai Hind!
Bhagat Singh
Our Takeaways
The distinguishing element in this speech drafted by AI as Bhagat Singh is the reference to the "rights of workers and peasants." This is historically accurate given that the freedom fighter had led a movement against big landowners in 1948.
Something else that ChatGPT appears to have gotten right is Singh's use of the word 'comrades'. The last letter that he wrote also had the same word, used by Singh as a salutation.Expand
7. The Quint Interviews Gandhi, With the Help of ChatGPT
Prompt: Imagine that The Quint is interviewing Mahatma Gandhi on 26 January 2023. What would that look like?
Here's ChatGPT's full response:
The Quint: "Mahatma Gandhi, thank you for joining us today on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day. As one of the key leaders of India's independence movement, what are your thoughts on the state of the nation today?"
Mahatma Gandhi: "I am honored to be here, and I am grateful for the opportunity to speak to my fellow Indians on this important day. As you know, my philosophy of non-violence and truth has always been at the forefront of my beliefs. I believe that true freedom cannot be achieved through violence or coercion, but through the power of the people.
The Quint: "But how do you see India, 73 years after gaining Republic status? Are you satisfied with the progress made so far?"
Mahatma Gandhi: "I see a nation that has made great progress in many areas, particularly in the fields of science and technology. However, I also see a nation that is still plagued by poverty, inequality, and discrimination. These issues cannot be ignored and must be addressed through peaceful and non-violent means.
The Quint: "What message do you have for the people of India on this Republic Day?"
Mahatma Gandhi: "My message to the people of India is simple: stay true to your values and principles. Remember that true freedom is not just about political independence, but about the freedom of every individual to live a life of dignity and respect. Together, we can and will continue to work towards a truly free and just India.
The Quint: "Mahatma Gandhi, thank you for your time and wisdom. Jai Hind!"
Mahatma Gandhi: "Jai Hind!"
Our Takeaways
Based on the structure of this interview, ChatGPT seems like it's been able to grasp the dynamics of a media interview, especially how such an interview would typically begin and end.
Reading between the lines also shows that ChatGPT as The Quint does not hesitate in following up with Gandhi when it doesn't receive a very direct answer to its first question. The second question asked by The Quint in ChatGPT's conversation seems like a cleverly rephrased version of the first.Expand
8. Nehru Meets Modi, Via AI
Prompt: Jawaharlal Nehru has come back to life and he meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 26 January 2023. How would that conversation go?
Here's ChatGPT's full response:
It's impossible for Jawaharlal Nehru to come back to life as he passed away in 1964, so the conversation between him and Prime minister is purely fictional. However, based on Nehru's political beliefs, speeches and writings, it's possible to infer how the conversation might go.
Jawaharlal Nehru: "Prime Minister Modi, it is an honor to meet you. I am glad to see the progress India has made in the last several decades."
Prime Minister Modi: "Thank you, Mr. Nehru. It is an honor to meet you as well. It is true that India has made significant progress, and we are committed to continuing this trajectory of growth and development."
Jawaharlal Nehru: "I am glad to hear that. However, I must express my concerns about the direction in which the country seems to be heading. I see a rise in religious tensions and an erosion of the secular principles that I worked so hard to establish. I fear that these issues will only continue to divide our country."
Prime Minister Modi: "I understand your concerns, Mr. Nehru. However, I believe that we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that India remains a secular and tolerant society. We are committed to the principles of unity and diversity."
Jawaharlal Nehru: "I hope that is the case. I also hope that the government will continue to focus on the welfare of the people, particularly the poor and marginalized. Economic development is important, but it must be inclusive and equitable."
Prime Minister Modi: "I assure you that we are working towards inclusive growth and development. We are taking steps to improve the lives of the poor and marginalized through various schemes and programs."
Jawaharlal Nehru: "I am glad to hear that. I wish you and the government all the best in your efforts to build a better India for all."
Prime Minister Modi: "Thank you, Mr. Nehru. Your guidance and wisdom will always be an inspiration to us."
It's important to note that this is a fictional representation of how the conversation might go, as Jawaharlal Nehru passed away in 1964 and his views and thoughts would have been based on the historical context of his time.
Our Takeaways
Although the AI-generated conversation between Nehru and Modi seems cordial, there are undertones of political disagreement, such as when Nehru broaches the topic of "the direction in which the country seems to be heading," and refers to "a rise in religious tensions and an erosion of the secular principles."
Also, notice how the AI chatbot both starts and ends its response with a disclaimer.Expand
9. A Roundtable With Freedom Fighters, Set Up by ChatGPT
Prompt: Assume that these Indian leaders meet in a room on 26 January 2023:
Mahatma Gandhi
Jawaharlal Nehru
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
BR Ambedkar
Bhagat Singh
Give a glimpse of the conversation that ensues.
Here's ChatGPT's full response:
It is impossible for Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, BR Ambedkar, and Bhagat Singh to meet in a room as they all passed away at different times, and it is impossible to know what they would say. However, based on their political beliefs, speeches, and writings, it is possible to infer what they might discuss.
Mahatma Gandhi: "My dear friends, it is an honor to be here with you today. I have always believed in the power of non-violent resistance and the importance of unity in our struggle for freedom."
Jawaharlal Nehru: "I agree, Mahatma Gandhi. We must continue to work towards a secular, socialist, and democratic India. The welfare of the people, particularly the poor and marginalized, must be at the forefront of our efforts."
Sardar Patel: "I agree with both of you. But we must also remember the importance of unity and the integration of the princely states into the Indian union. Only then can we truly be a strong and united nation."
BR Ambedkar: "I wholeheartedly agree with all of you. But we must also remember the importance of protecting the rights of the marginalized and ensuring social justice for all. The Constitution must be the foundation of our efforts."
Bhagat Singh: "I agree with all of you, but I believe that we must also address the issues of poverty and inequality through revolutionary change. Only then can we truly achieve a free and just India."
Mahatma Gandhi: "My friends, I see that we have different views and beliefs, but we all have the same goal, a free and just India. Let us work together towards this goal, and let's continue to fight for the rights of the people."
It's important to note that this is a fictional representation of how the conversation might go, as these leaders passed away at different times and their views and thoughts would have been based on the historical context of their time.
Our Takeaways
While ChatGPT has managed to keep what each freedom fighter says on brand for them, the discussion that's been generated hasn't stayed faithful to the prompt. This is clearly seen in the case of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose remarks make it seem like India just won independence from the British.
It's one of those occasions where ChatGPT seems to have slipped up. If anything, it's a reassurance for human beings, like this reporter, typing away behind the screens.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)Expand
