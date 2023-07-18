ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: AI Art Shows What Happens When Tomato Prices Meet Bollywood Dialogues

In several states, the cost of 1kg tomatoes has skyrocketed to over Rs 100, leaving consumers in shock.

Divya Talwar
Published
Photos
2 min read

Tomato prices have soared to unprecedented levels across the country, leaving consumers in shock. In several states, the cost of a kilogram of tomatoes has skyrocketed to over Rs 100, a drastic surge that has caught everyone by surprise.

As shoppers struggle with exorbitant prices, social media has been flooded with hilarious memes. We decided to put our own Bollywood spin on it, all thanks to the popular AI Image Generator, Midjourney.

Take a look!

As Tomato Prices Soar Across The Country, McDonald's Drops It From Its Dishes

As Tomato Prices Soar Across The Country, McDonald's Drops It From Its Dishes

