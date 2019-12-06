Graphic Novel: Ambedkar’s Discord With Gandhi Over Untouchability

Although BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi fought for the rights of the oppressed castes in India with the same goal in mind, their paths were quite different.

Ambedkar believed that untouchability could not be removed without completely abolishing the caste system. Gandhi – a devout Hindu – saw untouchability only as a sin of the religion that could be corrected through reforms.

On Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, here’s a glimpse of the relationship between the two leaders over this pertinent issue.