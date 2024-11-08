Trump 2.0: China Will Be Concerned About the Two Ts

In his first term, President Trump roiled the waters by accepting a call from the Taiwanese president, congratulating Tsai Ing-wen on her victory in 2016. This had incensed Beijing.

While a blow-hot, blow-cold approach adds to the uncertainty halo around Trump, this may not be a prudent long-term policy in dealing with a major power like China, as it will, without a doubt, engender regional instability.

The Republican security and strategic cluster comprising former officials, academics, and analysts is divided on how to deal with China during Trump 2.0. One (small) group wants regime change, i.e., removing the CCP from power, and the other advocates ‘containing’ China and the 'Axis' (with Russia, North Korea, and Iran) by substantively enhancing US techno-military capability.

In this regard, the choice of senior officials in the incoming administration will provide some cues about the likely contour of the US's policy towards China in 2025 and beyond.