Kamala Harris and the Guilt of the White Woman

I am still numb after America re-elected Donald Trump (DT) with a mandate which must be among the strongest for any president in history! Why? How? WHY? These one-word questions are hammering my mind, which just continues to be numb despite the blows.

Whenever the INEXPLICABLE happens, I look for truly unusual, utterly outlier data points to try and make a sliver of sense. In Kamala Harris’s (KH’s) case, there are THREE facts which are simply impossible to square … oh ok, they are impossible to triangulate.