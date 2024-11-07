Trump Has Made a Stunning Political Comeback. Where Did Harris Go Wrong?

Donald Trump has managed to make a stunning political comeback, winning the presidency for a second time after losing to Joe Biden in 2020. Not since President Grover Cleveland, who was elected after the American Civil War, has any president accomplished this feat.

A host of errors on the part of the Democrats in general, and the Harris campaign in particular, helped propel him back into office.

At the outset, President Biden, who had promised to serve as a bridge between generations, overstayed his welcome. Only after his disastrous debate performance in July did he reluctantly bow out of the presidential race.

That left the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, with inadequate time to gear up for a vigorous campaign against Trump. This alone, put her at a significant disadvantage.