China, The Renegade, is Tethered Back to the Global Order

Something has turned big time in China. Is it economic policy or politics?

After slipping into a COVID-induced coma, China lost control of its economy. Prices and demand slipped into crippling deflation; the once buoyant real estate segment began reeling under mortgage defaults, unsold inventories, and corporate bankruptcies; young people could find no jobs, with unemployment up in the teens; high western tariffs dislocated exports and critical imports; corporate debt was soaring at 130 percent of GDP, a cliff from where disaster is foretold; and the country was sawing off its own limbs by harsh regulatory actions against tech companies who were once the poster boys of the Chinese miracle.