Trump Says India is 'Tariff King'. How Should We Respond if He Returns to Power?

While heatedly campaigning for the US elections, Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs to 100 percent on imports from many countries, including India, terming India as the "biggest charger of tariffs." Earlier, when he was President, Trump had called India a "tariff king", and in June 2019, he eliminated India’s preferential tariff status for exports to the US.

The European Union (EU) has put in place a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), which will come into full force in January 2026. The CBAM will subject Indian exports of steel and aluminium to the EU to additional ‘tariffs’, linked to the higher than normative carbon emissions embedded in these goods.