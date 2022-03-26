Yogi's 1st Cabinet Meet: Free Ration Scheme Extends by 3 Months
In his first cabinet meeting as the CM, Yogi Adityanath extended BJP's very successful scheme.
After swearing in as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive time, Yogi Adityanath had his first cabinet meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, 26 March.
At the meeting he said that the state government's free ration scheme has been extended for the next three months and this would benefit 15 crore people in the state. "This decision is dedicated to the people," he said.
Free ration was one of the BJP's most successful schemes in the state over the last five years. Several experts said that 'raashan-shaasan' and this scheme actually translated into votes for the BJP and brought Yogi back into power.
"We have decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana from March 31 till June 30."Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
For the extension of this scheme UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also said that the government will spend Rs 3,270 crore on the extension of this scheme.
