Yogi's 1st Cabinet Meet: Free Ration Scheme Extends by 3 Months

After swearing in as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive time, Yogi Adityanath had his first cabinet meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, 26 March.

At the meeting he said that the state government's free ration scheme has been extended for the next three months and this would benefit 15 crore people in the state. "This decision is dedicated to the people," he said.

Free ration was one of the BJP's most successful schemes in the state over the last five years. Several experts said that 'raashan-shaasan' and this scheme actually translated into votes for the BJP and brought Yogi back into power.