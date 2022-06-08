World Bank Approves Additional Financial Assistance of $1.49 Billion for Ukraine

The World Bank on Tuesday, 7 June said that it would provide an additional funds of $1.49 billion to Ukraine, making the bank's total financial aid package for the war-torn nation well over $4 billion.

The additional funds come under the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine Project, an official press release said.

World Bank president David Malpass indicated that bank is “working with donor countries to mobilize financial support and leveraging the flexibility of our various financing instruments to help provide Ukrainians with access to health services, education and social protection.”

The funds will be used for paying wages of government and social workers, the bank said in the release, adding that of the total sum, nearly $2 billion had been disbursed so far.