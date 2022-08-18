Why Is India Worried About the Chinese 'Spy' Ship Docked at Sri Lanka Port?

Yuan Wang 5. Sounds like the name of a punk-rock band, but it’s actually a Chinese ‘spy’ ship, a ’research and survey’ vessel that successfully docked at Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka on 16 August.

The docking of the ship is being perceived as a big diplomatic defeat for India. When asked about India’s concerns, Qi Zhenhong, Beijing’s envoy in Sri Lanka, told reporters, “I don’t know, you should ask the Indian friends… I don’t know. Maybe this is life.”

Indeed, maybe this is life. Before we get into all of that, however, here’s quick timeline of how the drama, which began in late July, unfolded.