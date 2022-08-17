‘Does Not Affect Any Country’: China on Its 'Spy' Ship Docking in Sri Lanka

The activities of Yuan Wang 5, controversial Chinese ‘research and survey’ vessel, which "successfully berthed" at the southern port of Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 16 August, "do not affect the security and economic interests of any country and should not be obstructed by any third party," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has said.

Despite concerns of India, the ship reached the Sri Lankan port on Tuesday with active cooperation from Sri Lankan side. India is concerned that China might use the port to spy on the former's military installations.

Speaking to reporters, Wenbin, however evaded questions about China providing financial assistance to Sri Lanka, which is facing its worst economic crisis.