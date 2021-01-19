WHO, China ‘Could Have Acted More Quickly’: COVID-19 Probe Panel

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, in its interim report, declared on Monday, 18 January, that China could have acted ‘more rapidly’ since the first COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. The report also pulled up the World Health Organization for not declaring the coronavirus as an international emergency sooner.

“We have failed in our collective capacity to come together in solidarity to create a protective web of human security,” said the report, according to The New York Times.