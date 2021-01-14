WHO Team Reaches Wuhan, Will Investigate Origins of Coronavirus

A global team of virology experts, appointed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), arrived in Wuhan on Thursday, 14 January, to begin their investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, AFP reported.

The 10-member team must complete a mandatory two-week long quarantine in Wuhan before they begin their mission. They will also be required to take a throat swab test and an antibody test for COVID-19, Chinese state media CGTN reported.