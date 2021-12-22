You Don’t Own Web3: Dorsey and Musk Scrutinise the Idea of NextGen Net

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have caused an online stir after repeatedly mocking those putting their faith in the Web3, or Web 3.0, which will allow users to own the next generation of internet instead of giving power to Web 2.0 giants like Google, Facebook, among others.

Weeks after the Twitter founder stepped down from the chief executive position, Dorsey on Tuesday, 21 December, declared, “You don’t own ‘web3.’ The VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different label. Know what you’re getting into…”