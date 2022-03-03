Visa Reform Bill Introduced in Senate To Boost Employment of US Citizens

The proposed reforms are meant to safeguard the interests of the best STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) degree-holders from American universities by ensuring that companies prioritise them for employment while providing visas.

The bill also seeks to ensure that American workers are not replaced by H1-B or L-1 visa holders.

It also states that the working conditions of American workers must not be negatively affected by the hiring of foreign nationals placed in the same company under the visa system.

Additionally, companies with 50 or less employees will no longer be permitted to hire additional workers under the H1-B visa system, PTI reported.