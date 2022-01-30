Registration for H1-B Visas for FY23 to Begin in March: US

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that the initial registration period for the coveted H1-B visas for FY23 will run through 1-18 March.

During this period, according to a USCIS statement, "prospective petitioners and representatives will be able to complete and submit their registrations using our online H-1B registration system".

"USCIS will assign a confirmation number to each registration submitted for the FY 2023 H-1B cap. This number is used solely to track registrations; you cannot use this number to track your case status in Case Status Online," it said.

USCIS will assign a confirmation number to each registration submitted which will be used solely to track registrations. This number however, cannot be used to track the case status online, the statement said.