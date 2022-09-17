US Media Praises Modi's Conversation With Putin Over Ukraine at SCO Summit

"India's Leader Tells Putin That Now Is Not an Era for War,” The New York Times said in its headline. “The tone of the meeting was friendly, with both leaders referring to their long shared history. Before Mr Modi made his comments, Mr Putin said he understood India's concerns about the war in Ukraine,” the daily said.

"Mr. Modi's comments came a day after President Xi Jinping of China - in his first face-to-face meeting with Mr Putin since the invasion began - struck a far more subdued tone than the Russian president, and steered clear in his public comments of any mention of Ukraine,” reported the New York Times.