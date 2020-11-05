Besides Trump vs Biden, 5 US States Vote to Legalise Marijuana

On the same day that Arnab “mujhe-drugs-do” Goswami, known for vilifying marijuana use, was arrested by Maharashtra police, five states in the US voted to legalise it.

The US’ efforts to decriminalise drugs moved forward with the issue of cannabis legalisation on the ballot in five states – New Jersey, Montana, South Dakota, Arizona and Mississippi.

While New Jersey, Montana, South Dakota, Arizona voted decisively to legalise the recreational use of marijuana, the southern state of Mississippi voted in favour of approving it for medical use.