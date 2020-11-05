As US Formally Withdraws from Paris Pact, Biden Vows to Rejoin

The US presidential election is presently underway, and as the counting of ballots continues in several key states, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has become the presidential candidate to win the most votes in the history of the US.

The results from the 2020 US presidential election have so far shown a neck-and-neck contest between incumbent US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden, with the race coming down to the wire with just a few battleground states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.