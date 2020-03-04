US Primaries: Biden Grabs Super Tuesday Wins in Southern States

But for Biden, 77, the early indications were that he was on for a good night in his bid to bring American politics back to the center after four years of Trump's right-wing populism.

"They haven't buried me yet, I'm not dead. I'm back," he said in Los Angeles. "There's a real sense of momentum." While Virginia and North Carolina carry more delegates, Alabama confirmed the strength of Barack Obama's former vice president among African Americans – a vital piece in any Democratic presidential candidate's coalition.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, 78, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren were the other big names on the ballot.