Democrat Bernie Sanders Slams Trump for Selling Weapons to India

Democratic presidential front-runner Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday, 23 February, slammed President Donald Trump for selling weapons to India, saying that the US should instead partner with New Delhi to fight climate change to save the planet.

Sanders, who has won the Nevada and New Hampshire primaries and tied in Iowa, made the comments after Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India, on Monday announced that the US will sign defence trade deals worth USD 3 billion with India.