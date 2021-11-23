US Advises Against Travel to Germany and Denmark Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

The United States (US) Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday, 22 November, issued a notice that advised US citizens against travel to Germany and Denmark due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in both the countries, Reuters reported.

The CDC, elevating its travel recommendation to 'Level Four: Very High,' warned that "even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."