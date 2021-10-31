COVID-19 Origins May Never Be Identified, US Intelligence Agencies Say

US intelligence agencies, on Friday, 29 October, said that they may never be able to identify the origins of COVID-19.

The agencies released an extensive version of their review of whether the deadly virus came from an animal-to-human transmission or leaked from a lab.

The Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said that a natural origin and a lab leak are both possible hypotheses for how COVID-19 first infected humans.

However, it said some analysts disagree on whether any definitive assessment can be made at all.

The report also dismissed suggestions that the virus originated as a bioweapon. It said proponents of the theory "do not have direct access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology" and have been accused of spreading disinformation.