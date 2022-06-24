‘Attacking Essential Freedom of Millions’: Obama Condemns SC’s Roe v Wade Ruling

Former US President Barak Obama condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v Wade, a landmark case that constitutionally protected abortion rights for almost 50 years, and said that the decision is an attack on “essential freedoms of millions of Americans”.

Restrictions on abortions are expected in about half the states in the country ruled by the Republican Party.

The court majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito said that the 1973 Roe ruling and repeated subsequent high court decisions reaffirmed that Roe "must be overruled" because they were "egregiously wrong".

Referring to the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision, which upheld the central holdings of Roe, Alito debated that the Casey opinion dismissed that very argument as "unrealistic," because it ignored for decades that "people have organised intimate relationships and made choices ... in reliance on the availability of abortion in the event that contraception should fail".