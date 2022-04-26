Why is UNGA Voting on Veto Use Reform? What Are the Likely Outcomes?

The discussion on the inordinate and unaccounted power to veto the security council decisions in consequential matters of peace and security, accorded to the five permanent members, has been revived in light of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

However, Liechtenstein's ambassador Christian Wenaweser has said that the measure “is not directed against Russia.”



Approximately sixty countries have reportedly joined Liechtenstein in co-sponsoring the reform, including Ukraine, Japan, Germany and permanent security council member United States.

Among other permanent security council members – Britain and France did not co-sponsor the text, but are reportedly slated to vote in favour of it.