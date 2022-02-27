'Highly Appreciate': Russia Applauds India's Abstention in UNSC Vote on Ukraine

Two days after invading Ukraine, Russia has praised India's "independent and balanced" position in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after India abstained in a vote for a resolution that deplored Moscow's "aggression" against Ukraine.

Along with India, two other countries – China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – also abstained from the vote on Friday, 25 February.

The Russian embassy in India, welcoming the abstention, stated that it "highly appreciate[s] India's independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC."

"In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership, Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine," it tweeted.