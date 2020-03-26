China Cancels UN Security Council Meeting Amid Coronavirus Crisis

China has cancelled a UN Security Council meeting scheduled for Thursday in coronavirus-stricken New York as it seeks to encourage "votes by writing" while the pandemic rages on, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday, 25 March.

The Security Council, currently chaired by China, has not met since 12 March due to the outbreak and is deeply divided over a proposed declaration on the crisis and holding "virtual" meetings to vote on resolutions.

Council votes are usually taken by a show of hands in the same room, allowing for last-minute negotiations between members.