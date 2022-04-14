Ukraine War: The Key Role Played by Volunteer Militias on Both Sides of Conflict

These para-militarised, quasi-institutional groups strengthen both the quantity – and sometimes the quality – of the state’s military capability.

Governments often contract militia groups to conduct operations against armed rebel organisations during counterinsurgency warfare. In Colombia, the Bogota government enlisted the support of right-wing paramilitary groups – often trained by the US – in its war against Farc and other left-wing insurgent groups. Militias have also been used by governments as a protector against internal threats , such as threats of coups from other state actors, including the military.

Depending on how close the militia is to the government, the state may provide weapons, resources, training and intelligence to the group. In other cases, a state will delegate power to a militia to conduct military operations on its behalf.