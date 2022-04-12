‘India Will Make Its Own Judgement, but...’: Biden Warns of China-Russia Links

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden discussed India-US relations and Russia's war in Ukraine during a virtual summit on Monday, 11 April.

During the "candid exchange of views" on the war in Ukraine, the US stated that "India will make its own judgements" on the crisis. However, it added, if New Delhi saw the "tight links between China and Russia", it will "obviously impact their thinking".

PM Modi spoke of his last meeting with Biden in Washington in 2021, and reminded the latter that the India-US partnership can contribute to the solution of many global problems.