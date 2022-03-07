‘Our Mistake We Came Here To Study’: Sumy Students Dejected as Rescue Op Aborted

At 9 am on Monday, 7 March, around 500 Indian students from Sumy, a city in north-eastern Ukraine close to the Russian border, were asked to head towards evacuation buses. Caught in continuous shelling, evacuation of Indian students stuck in Sumy is posing new difficulties.

Renish, a contractor who is handling the welfare of the students, notified them on Sunday that the Indian authorities were sending buses to safely evacuate them to Poltava city. However, when they were boarding the buses, the contractor informed them that the mission was aborted.