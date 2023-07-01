Sunak Honours 101-Year-Old Sikh WW-II Veteran During UK-India Week Reception

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak honoured Rajindar Singh Dhatt with a Points of Light award at a UK-India Week reception at 10 Downing Street on Friday, 28 June.
Rajindar Singh Dhatt is one of the last surviving Sikh soldiers who fought in the Second World War.
The 101-year-old was honoured for his service and contributions to running the “Undivided Indian Ex-Servicemen’s Association” to help bring together British Indian war veterans.
The 10 Downing Street website says the Points of Light award "recognises outstanding volunteers – people who are making a change in their community."
Moreover, it seeks to shed light on those stories that can inspire others toward innovative solutions to social challenges in their communities and beyond.
Dhatt expressed his gratitude to the British Government for acknowledging the importance and impact of the ‘Undivided Indian Ex-Servicemen’s Association.
"This award serves as a testament to the tireless efforts of countless individuals who have contributed to the success and growth of the association over the years. Their unwavering commitment and selfless service has played a pivotal role in bringing about positive change in the lives of our ex-servicemen and their families. Thank you again, it is a momentous occasion that inspires me to continue making meaningful contributions to society, even as I near my 102nd birthday!”Rajindar Singh Dhatt, WW2 veteran
The veteran was born in 1921 in pre-partition India in and decided to enlist in the British-Indian Army during the Second World War.
He was promoted to Havildar Major (Sergeant Major) in 1943, after which he was later drafted to the Far East campaign to fight in Kohima in northeast India to support the Allied Forces and help break through the Japanese defences.
After the end of the war, he returned to his home in India. He later immigrated to England in 1963, where he settled down in Hounslow with his family.
