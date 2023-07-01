Sunak Honours 101-Year-Old Sikh WW-II Veteran During UK-India Week Reception

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak honoured Rajindar Singh Dhatt with a Points of Light award at a UK-India Week reception at 10 Downing Street on Friday, 28 June.

Rajindar Singh Dhatt is one of the last surviving Sikh soldiers who fought in the Second World War.

The 101-year-old was honoured for his service and contributions to running the “Undivided Indian Ex-Servicemen’s Association” to help bring together British Indian war veterans.