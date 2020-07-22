Trump Nominates Indian-American Lawyer As USAID’s Asia Head

US President Donald J Trump nominated American-Indian, Sue Ghosh Stricklett, to head Asian operations as Assistant Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

If appointed, Stricklett will primarily be responsible for administering development assistance and civil foreign aid as head of the Asia Bureau of USAID. The US Agency, which focuses on promoting democracy and gender equality in countries across the developing world, has an annual budget of $27.2 billion.