Trump to Sign New ‘Very, Very Big’ Merit-Based Immigration Action
Trump asserted that he is going to sign a “very strong” merit-based immigration act in the “not-too-distant future”.
United States President Donald Trump, in an hour-long press conference on Tuesday, 14 July, asserted that he is going to sign a “very strong” merit-based immigration act in the “not too distant future”.
Speaking at the Rose Garden press conference, Trump, according to PTI, said:
“We are going to be signing an immigration act very soon. It is going to be based on merit, it is going to be very strong.”US President Donald Trump
According to The New York Times, the United States Supreme Court on Thursday, 2 July, had blocked the Trump administration from proceeding with its plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Trump had first announce this plan in 2017.
The DACA, reportedly, is a programme that protects approximately 7,00,000 young immigrants from deportation.
Donald Trump, in his press conference, said that the Democrats had three years to do something with the DACA, but they always turned it down, reported PTI.
Further, according to PTI, Trump asserted that he is going to take care of the DACA, and “pretty soon I am going to be signing a new immigration action, very, very big merit-based immigration action based on the DACA decision”.
“It will be strong on the border, but you will come in legally and you will be able to come in legally and very importantly, we will be taking care of people from DACA in a very Republican way.”
(With inputs from PTI and New York Times)
