To Mark PLA Day, Chinese Media Outlet Releases Footage of Galwan Clash

The video begins with a one-sided introduction to the Galwan Valley clash.

On CGTN'S website, too, the same introduction is present.

"Indian Army violated the bilateral consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control on June 15, 2020," it says, a claim which has been dismissed by the Indian government.

The itself focuses on Hongjun and his life and has interviews of Chen’s family members including his wife, as well as edited footage of the clash between the two armies, with China.

The video adds “Chen Hongjun of the Chinese PLA plunged forward as a shield and rescued his comrade Qi Fabao. However, Chen sacrificed himself.”