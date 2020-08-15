Trump Asks ByteDance to Divest US Operations of TikTok in 90 Days

In 2019, according to Reuters, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had opened new review of ByteDance's acquisation of Musical.ly in 2017 which had further led to the creation of TikTok. CFIUS is a US government panel, set up to review deals for any possible national security risks.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchint reportedly said that CFIUS had “conducted an exhaustive review of the case and unanimously recommended this action to the president in order to protect US users from exploitation of their personal data.”

Mnuchin also said that Trump's latest order required ByteDance to divest "any data obtained or derived from TikTok or Musical.ly users in the United States."