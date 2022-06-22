'Trump Kept Promoting Lies': 3 Takeaways From Fourth Jan 6 Capitol Riot Hearing

The House Committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol that occurred on 6 January 2021, held its fourth hearing on Tuesday, 21 June.

It became clear that former US President Donald Trump's team knew that there was no evidence to support his claim that the 2020 election, that made Joe Biden the president, was stolen from Trump. He was also allegedly in the know regarding his team's attempts to push fake pro-Trump electors to prevent the certification of Biden's victory.

Many Republican officials came forward and testified about the relentless pressure and intimidation that they had to endure from the former president's legal team and pro-Trump groups.

Here are three takeaways from the fourth hearing.